Raise crop damage compensation to ₹40,000 per acre for Cauvery delta farmers: Dhinakaran

February 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Disapproving the State government’s announcement of the approval of compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare (approximately ₹8,100 per acre) to farmers in the Cauvery delta affected by the recent spell of heavy rain, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday demanded that the amount be raised to ₹40,000 per acre.

Pointing out that this was the demand of the farmers, he said there were complaints that a visit by Ministers and officials to the areas for half a day was carried out in a “slipshod manner.”