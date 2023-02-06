ADVERTISEMENT

Raise crop damage compensation to ₹40,000 per acre for Cauvery delta farmers: Dhinakaran

February 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Disapproving the State government’s announcement of the approval of compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare (approximately ₹8,100 per acre) to farmers in the Cauvery delta affected by the recent spell of heavy rain, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday demanded that the amount be raised to ₹40,000 per acre.

Pointing out that this was the demand of the farmers, he said there were complaints that a visit by Ministers and officials to the areas for half a day was carried out in a “slipshod manner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US