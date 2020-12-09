Rainfall set to recede gradually in State

Only isolated rain over the State for the next three or four days; no significant systems in Bay, says IMD

Rainfall is set to gradually recede over the State from Wednesday. With the cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar weakening, only isolated rain is possible over the State for the next three or four days.

However, convergence of moist easterly winds with the dry northerly winds and the moisture available in the atmosphere may result in thunderstorms in a few places in the State on Wednesday. Coastal areas such as Chennai received intermittent rain due to wind convergence. This may gradually decrease from December 10, Meteorological Department officials said.

On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded light rain of 1 cm and 3 cm respectively till 5.30 p.m.

No systems

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there were no other significant weather systems over the Bay of Bengal that could impact the Tamil Nadu coast over the next few days. The cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean, too, was far away. “We notice a tendency of a dip in rainfall activity till December 12. We are monitoring the weather models for the next rain spell as the season is yet to end,” he added.

Cyclone Burevi, that was downgraded and remained stalled over the Gulf of Mannar, helped wipe out Tamil Nadu’s rainfall deficit for the northeast monsoon period. The State’s seasonal rain since October 1 was now 42 cm, 8% more than what it normally receives during the season.

Moreover, the number of rain-deficit districts had also reduced. Seasonal rainfall in districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tiruchi, Erode and Namakkal, had fallen short by close to 30%.

Chennai is among the top districts that received bountiful rainfall, with nearly 102 cm which was 48% excess than the season’s average of nearly 69 cm, since October 1.

The Meteorological Department said light rain may occur in some parts of Chennai till Thursday, and the maximum temperature would be around 30 degree Celsius.