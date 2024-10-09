Rainfall is set to steadily increase and cover most parts of Tamil Nadu this week, paving the way for the arrival of the Northeast monsoon.

While the Southwest monsoon is rapidly retreating and expected to completely withdraw in a few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall to continue till October 15 in many districts.

In its extended rainfall forecast for two weeks till October 16, the India Meteorological Department had forecast that the Northeast monsoon was likely to set in around October 15.

Multiple weather systems, including a low pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian sea, are likely to gain strength as the depression would enhance easterlies and rainfall over the State.

The RMC has predicted that large swathes of the region would be covered with light to moderate rainfall till October 14. Enhanced rainfall activity has been forecast in 10 districts, including Salem, Karur, Tiruchi, and Krishnagiri, with the yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall above 6.4 cm of rainfall on October 10.

More districts would continue to receive heavy rainfall till October 15. An orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, showing the possibility of rainfall of very heavy intensity (11.5 cm-20.4 cm) on October 12, October 13, and October 14.

During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several interior places and some coastal places received rainfall. Karur received 8 cm of rainfall, which was the heaviest in the State.

The Meteorological department has forecast that Chennai would experience light to moderate rainfall in some areas till Friday.

