Rainfall over weekend hits infrastructure in Vellore, Ambur and Vaniyambadi

Widespread rainfall recorded across Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts on Sunday and Monday is starting to become a cause for concern for its residents.

The rain, which began on Friday, continued till Monday at various parts of Vellore district.

Melalathur recorded 119.4mm of rain, while Ambur town, Vadaputhupattu, Gudiyatham, Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Arcot, Kaveripakkam and Walajapet in the Vellore district received 118mm, 103.2mm, 95mm, 61.6mm, 62mm, 56.8mm, 42.6mm, and 32mm of rain respectively.

In Tiruvannamalai district, Chetpet recorded 76.40mm of rain, Vandhavasi, 64mm, Vembakkam, 49.20mm, Kalasapakkam, 47mm and Arni, 36mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

In Karimabad area in Vaniyambadi taluk, a wall collapsed on those sleeping inside the house.

Dilsath, 44, and his daughters Shameena, 18, and Jameena, 12, were injured and were rushed to the Government Hospital at Vaniyambadi.

They were later referred to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai and are recuperating.

A stormwater drain constructed for ₹17 lakh in Minnur under Madhanur block was damaged due to incessant rainfall in the past three days. The residents alleged that the drain was ‘poorly built’.

In Ambur several localities were flooded due to the overnight downpour.

In Periavarichan village, a house collapsed but no casualties were reported.

In Arockiadoss Street, Vinnamangalam, several houses were inundated and many people left their homes for safer ground.

Several parts of the service road of Chennai-Bengaluru Highway were flooded and the travellers who wanted to reach smaller villages were stranded.

However, workers started clearing the water during the later part of the day, when the rain receded.