Rainfall intensity to increase over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from Tuesday, says IMD

IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain in five districts on Tuesday and Wednesday

Special Correspondent CHENNAI:
August 21, 2022 01:44 IST

Rainfall activity may begin to cover more areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ragu. R

Rainfall activity may begin to cover more areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that some of the districts along the Western Ghats region may receive isolated rainfall from Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Sirugamani in Tiruchi district received 8 cm of rain, the highest quantity received across the State for the day. Some places, including Kodaikanal, Sirugamani in Tiruchi district and Taramani and Anna University in Chennai recorded light rain till 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said a few parts of the State have chances of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms till Monday owing to the changes in westerly wind speed or velocity convergence. An increase in rainfall intensity is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in some districts when the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal comes close to Tamil nadu longitude.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain in five districts, including Coimbatore, Theni and Tiruppur, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The other parts of the State may have chances of light to moderate rain these days.

On Saturday, Chennai experienced a warm weather with the day temperature reaching 37.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 2.3 degrees Celsius more than the average for the day. The same trend of light rain in some areas in the evening or at night may continue until Monday. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 35-36 degrees Celsius for two days.

