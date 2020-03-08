Rain to continue in parts of State

08 March 2020 01:00 IST

Westerly winds blowing from Kerala cause of showers, says Met department

Rain is likely to continue in a few places in Tamil Nadu, especially along Western Ghats, on Sunday, according to the Meteorological Department.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, a few places across the State received moderate showers. Manjalar in Theni district received 4 cm, the maximum rainfall for the day in the State. Periyakulam and Sothuparai in Theni district; Pulivalam in Tiruchi district received 2 cm.

One or two areas in Coimbatore, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruppur districts also recorded light rain. Dry weather may, however, return on Monday.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said westerly winds blowing from the Kerala region and moisture incursion influenced light rain over the Western Ghats region. In places like Chennai and interior parts of the State, strong south and southeasterly winds are blowing instead of the usual easterly winds. This helped in keeping the maximum temperature under control.

On Saturday, weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 32.3 degree Celsius and 32.2 degree Celsius, which is normal for the month.

Last year, the day temperature climbed to a maximum of 35.7 degree Celsius on March 29. The same wind pattern is set to prevail for a couple of days and it would keep day temperature under control.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that sky would be partly cloudy in Chennai and the maximum temperature would be around 33 degree Celsius till Monday.