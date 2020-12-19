Rain to continue in coastal districts

It will peter out from Sunday and the monsoon may take a break across State

Moderate rainfall is likely to continue over the southern coastal districts on Saturday. It will peter out from Sunday and the northeast monsoon may take a break over most parts of Tamil Nadu for a few days.

The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area 0.9 km above the mean sea level may influence rainfall in some parts of the State.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Friday, many places in the southern and interior districts received moderate to heavy rain. Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district received the day’s highest of 11 cm, followed by Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram and Parangipettai in Cuddalore with 7 cm each.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall would become isolated largely in the southern coastal districts till Tuesday. Chennai, too, has a chance of light rain in some areas on Saturday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the overall rainfall in the State had reached its normal for the season. Since October 1, it had received 46 cm, against its average so far of 42 cm, which was 9% more.

Seasonal rainfall, with a deviation of up to 19% either excess or less, is considered normal.

“We expect 1 cm or 2 cm more to be added to the overall rainfall in the remaining fortnight of the season ending December 31,” Mr. Balachandran said.

Deficit in some districts

“There may not be any significant weather system that may bring down the deficit in a few districts, such as Kanniyakumari and Tiruchi. We may get only moderate spells,” he added.

Kanniyakumari district has suffered a deficit of nearly 38% and Tiruchi 30%.