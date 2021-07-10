Rain, thunderstorms likely in many districts

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in the Western Ghats: IMD

Thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts over the weekend, the Indian Metereological Department has said in its forecast.

Dindigul, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts are likely to see thunderstorms with heavy rain at isolated places.

In Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are forecast at a few places.

The rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorms with light rain at isolated places.

On Saturday and Monday, in view of the heavy to very heavy rain likely over the hilly districts of the Western Ghats and probable landslips, the IMD advised people to avoid trekking.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy over the weekend. A thunderstorm with light rain is likely in some parts on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 35˚C and 27˚C respectively.