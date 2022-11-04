Rain-related incidents claim 23 lives across Tamil Nadu this northeast monsoon

This includes cases of electrocutions, drownings and collapse of huts/houses since October 1

Due to the heavy rain on November 3, over 100 huts/houses were damaged. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

This includes cases of electrocutions, drownings and collapse of huts/houses since October 1

A total of 23 persons died in rain-related incidents across Tamil Nadu during the current northeast monsoon season, according to the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.

An official clarified that the figures were that of incidents across the State since October 1, on which the onset of the northeast monsoon was officially declared. Rain-related incidents included electrocutions, drownings and collapse of huts/houses.

Due to the heavy rain on November 3, 18 cattle died and over 100 huts/houses were damaged, the Commissionerate said in an official release. A total of 17 monitoring officers have been posted for the Greater Chennai Corporation, and 43 of them have been deputed for other districts.

Over 1,140 and over 890 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Force have been kept ready respectively. A total of 5,093 relief camps have been set up across the State.

Of the 336 calls received through 1070 helpline, issues that were raised in 207 calls have been sorted out, and actions are on over issues flagged in 129 calls, the Commissionerate said.