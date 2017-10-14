Rain or shine, Israeli farmers have no water worries

Noting that agriculture in Israel was very advanced, Joseph Shevel, director of Galilee International Management Institute, Israel, said they no longer depended on water for agriculture and had enough water due to efficient water management.

Taking part in ‘Uzhavar Kalanjiyam-2017’ at VIT University on Friday, he said, “In Tamil Nadu, I heard that there are a few years of drought and one year of floods. In this 21st century, we cannot be dependent on availability of water. Through water management, we can have water every year.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel was a sign of cooperation between the two countries.

“Our mission of coming here is to share the experiences that we have accumulated. This cooperation with the Centre (newly launched VIT Centre for Agricultural Innovations and Advanced Learning) will be based on exchange of faculty and experts. We will work out details for the next five years,” he said.

He said he believed that through this cooperation, they can double the agricultural production of Tamil Nadu. Despite insufficient water, land and manpower, if agriculture was still doing well in the country, it was because of know-how, he added.

He also pointed out that cows in Israel gave 50 litres of milk every day, while there were also cows that yielded even 70 litres of milk.

Baruch Levy, chairman, Board of Trustees, Galilee International Management Institute, said agriculture should be integrated with education, technology and innovation. “Exchange of know-how and experiences of both countries will bring prosperous outcome,” he said.