Rain likely over southern, interior districts of Tamil Nadu during weekend: IMD

Chennai will continue to experience misty mornings. A view at Mogappair West on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

‘A fresh weather system is likely over the Bay of Bengal on Monday’

Some parts of the southern and interior districts may receive light to moderate rain at one or two places till the weekend. The Meteorological Department also expects a low pressure area to form over southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, an unusual weather phenomenon for this time of the year.

Meteorological Department officials said 12 districts, including Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Cuddalore, and Puducherry and Karaikal, might receive isolated rainfall due to easterly wind convergence.

During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, only the weather station in Papanasam in Tirunelveli district recorded 1 cm of rainfall. Chidambaram recorded light rainfall till 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said a cyclonic circulation was likely to form over south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around Sunday. It might influence the formation of a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman sea on Monday.

While it has raised expectations of another wet spell, meteorologists noted that its impact over the State remained uncertain as of now.

The officials said small-scale weather systems formed near the Equator around the transition time to summer. Sometimes, the weather systems picked up intensity. But, the weather disturbance brewing needed to be monitored for any impact.

Chennai might experience partly cloudy skies and mist/haze during morning hours till Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature would likely be around 32 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

The moisture content in the atmosphere and drop in minimum temperature might aid in hazy conditions in the city, said officials.

Citing IMD data, a social media post by weather blogging portal Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam said only 13 weather disturbances were seen during February and March since 1891.