Rain likely in coastal areas for 2 more days

Met officials say trough, convective activity causing showers

Thundershowers lashed some areas in the city on Friday evening. Similar weather is set to continue over the north coastal areas and interior parts of the State for two days, according to the Meteorological department.

Officials of the department attributed the sudden thunderstorms to a trough running along interior parts of the State, and convective activity.

Perambur, Kodungaiyur, Chembarambakkam and Kolapakkam in the city received light rain on Friday. The weather station at Puzhal recorded 2 cm and Ennore 1 cm rain.

Heavy rain

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a similar weather trend might continue on the weekend, and rain would subside from September 30.

While a few places over north coastal areas would experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, one or two places in southern parts of the State, such as Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, may receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, he said.

Chennai could receive light showers, and the maximum temperature will be close to 33 degree Celsius till Sunday.

Since June 1, the State has recorded 38.8 cm rainfall as against the seasonal normal of 32 cm.