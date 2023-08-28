Rain lashes Vellore, nearby districts

August 28, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Vellore

Incessant rain lashed many parts of Vellore town including the Benguluru Highway (NH: 48) and neighbouring big towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai town, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur town on Sunday.

Sudden showers have brought much needed relief for residents in these districts due to soaring temperatures for the past few weeks. Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated to knee deep during monsoon, received heavy showers for at least an hour. Frequent power cuts were reported in many areas of these districts due to heavy rain. “For the past few days, the fort town has experienced sudden rains during the night. Nevertheless, the rain has reduced severe heat in Vellore town,” K. Bharath, a resident.

Among the four districts such as Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, Ranipet has received the highest rainfall of 331.8 mm, followed by Vellore with 245.80 mm and Tirupattur with 87.20 mm as on 6 a.m on Sunday.

Among major areas in these districts, Katpadi (Vellore) received the highest rainfall of 67.20 mm, followed by Kaveripakkam (Ranipet) with 60 mm, Pannapakkam and Ammoor (Ranipet) 48 mm and Kalavai (Ranipet) 37.20 mm as on 6 a.m on Sunday.

Areas like Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur and Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district received good rainfall. In Vellore, areas like Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed sudden showers.

Of major areas in Tiruvannamalai, Arani received the highest rainfall of 21 mm, followed by Jamunamarathoor (Jawadhu Hills) 9 mm and Chengam (8.60 mm).

In Tirupattur, heavy rains in Vaniyambadi (19 mm), Ambur (14.60 mm) and Alangayam (21 mm).