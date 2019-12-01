Rain lashes Chennai, several coastal districts; more in store

Many parts of the State including Chennai received steady rain on Saturday leaving several of the 471 bus route roads in the city waterlogged. Neighbourhoods of East Coast Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai were flooded.

Most of the roads in areas such as Kilpauk, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur were inundated, throwing traffic out of gear.

The Chennai Corporation received most of the complaints related to waterlogging from zones such as Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. Residents are requested to call 1913 or the control room 25384520 for complaints on waterlogging.

According to the Meteorological Department, several coastal districts are likely to receive heavy rain and one or two places may get very heavy rain of up to 24 cm on Sunday. The cyclonic circulation between 0.9 km and 1.5 km above mean sea level over the Comorin area and neighbourhood would influence moderate to heavy rain over the State.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said widespread rainfall over the State would continue till Monday. It would reduce to fairly widespread rainfall, covering up to 75% of the weather stations on Monday.

The low pressure area that is likely to form over southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep may bring heavy to very heavy rain in a few places in the western districts such as Nilgiris and Coimbatore on Sunday.

The current rain spell has brought out the seasonal deficit to 2% in the State, which is considered normal.

Since October 1, Tamil Nadu has received 34.8 cm, against its seasonal share of 35.4 cm so far. Chennai pins its hope on the current spell to bring down the rain deficit. Its seasonal rainfall so far has fallen short by 30%.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, several weather stations recorded heavy rain and five districts very heavy rain.

Talaignayar in Nagapattinam district registered the highest volume of 16 cm. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received 2 cm of rainfall. The city reservoirs have recorded rain only up to 2 cm.