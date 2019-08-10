Rain in Western Ghats wreaks havoc

A two-and-half-year-old girl was reported missing in Sarcarpathy in Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Friday, the second consecutive day when rain affected normal life in Coimbatore.

District administration sources said the girl, identified as Sundari, daughter of Kunjappan, was feared to have been washed away in floods that entered their settlement because of diversion of water from Contour Canal in which a rock had fallen.

As of Friday evening, district administration and fire and rescue services sources said that the search was still on for Sundari.

The administration had moved almost all families in the settlement to facilities owned by the Tangedco in the area and taken the members of Kunjappan's family to Vettaikaranpudur and Pollachi government hospital after they suffered bruises.

In the northern end of the district, in Mettupalayam, the Tangedco releasing water from the Pilloor reservoir resulted in heavy flow in the Bhavani. Revenue Department officials in Mettupalayam said as of Thursday night, the outflow from the reservoir was around 90,000 cusecs following heavy rain in the reservoir's catchment in the Nilgiris district. But since Friday morning, the officials said there was a steady decline in discharge of water from the reservoir and by Friday evening the water flow stood at 35,000 cusecs.

The officials had moved the people living along the banks of the Bhavani to safe places. In Coimbatore, the Noyyal continued to flow in full spate. Public Works Department officials said around 5,000 cusecs water flowed in the river on Friday, which was perhaps the highest in the last three decades.

The good flow in the river resulted in the rise in water level in the tanks that were part of the Noyyal basin. The officials said if the flow continued for a few more days, almost all the tanks in the district would be full in the next seven days. The sources and the Public Works Department officials said around 350 acres of agriculture land near Madhampatti was under water because of bushes obstructing water flow in the Noyyal.

Water level rose in the Siruvani reservoir. In the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. Friday, the Siruvani catchment had recorded 350 mm and the Siruvani foothills 180 mm rainfall.

Good flow

The last few days’ rainfall resulted in the water level rise to 41.98 feet, a jump of more than seven feet in 24 hours. The full reservoir level is 49.50 feet. In the city and surroundings, flood water had entered a few houses in Azad Nagar, Vedampatti and a few other areas. Fire and Rescue Department sources said the inundation in Azad Nagar was a result full flow of water in the Noyyal.

Around 10 houses were affected and the Coimbatore Corporation authorities had moved them to safe places.

Coimbatore Corporation officials said they had cleared a few drains after residents reported water overflow. They had removed a few trees that fell in Ramnagar, Ramanathapuram, Sungam and Kovaipudur.

The Corporation officials had also pumped out water from four railway underpasses – Uppilipalayam, Kaleeswara Mill, Kikani School and North Coimbatore – to ensure free movement of vehicles on Friday morning.

Notwithstanding their efforts, vehicle movement remained slow on Friday as road users had to wade through water on damaged roads in almost all areas in the city. At several places, residents and shopkeepers had planted branches or wooden logs or placed barricades to caution road users of potholes.

Overflowing sewage from UGD manholes added to road users' trouble as did dysfunctional signals at several traffic junctions.

District Collector K. Rajamani said said although the district had seen good rain in the last 48 hours, life remained unaffected.

The rains on Thursday and Friday in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris damaged nearly 250 electricity poles and five transformers.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation here said the damages were to the tune of ₹20 lakh. Efforts were on to restore power supply by Friday evening. Of the total damages, 72 poles and two transformers were in the Nilgiris district. These are mainly because of tree branches or trees falling on the electricity lines, land slides, and rain water washing away the poles. In the case of transformers, one in Tiruppur district, two in Coimbatore and two in the Nilgiris were damaged. The damages are scattered and are mainly in rural areas and restoration works started immediately, the sources said.

Rainfall recorded in various parts of the district in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Friday was (figures in mm): Annur 43, Coimbatore Airport 106.4, Mettupalayam 44, Cincona 315, Chinnakalar 372, Valparai PAP area 259, Valparai Taluk 260, Sholayar 282, Aliyar 165.4, Sulur 98.3, Pollachi 160, Coimbatore South 120, P.N. Palayam 93, and TNAU 130.

The water level in major reservoirs as on Friday(figures in brackets indicate full reservoir level): Sholayar 133.45 ft. (160 ft.) Parambikulam 29.40 ft. (72 ft.), Aliyar 69.30 ft. (120 ft.), Thirumoorthy 15.35 ft. (60 ft.) and Amaravathy 63.98 ft. (90 ft).