Rain in parts of Kanniyakumari district

NAGERCOIL

11 April 2021 22:35 IST

Heavy showers that were experienced in many parts of Kanniyakumari district for over 45 minutes on Saturday brought the mercury level down.

Boothapandi recorded 37 mm of rainfall, Nagercoil 33 mm, Perunchani 23 mm, Puthanai and Kanniyakumari 22 mm each, Mambazhathurai 15 mm and Mookadal recorded 14 mm.

In some areas, including Rani Thottam and Vadeeswaram Women’s Christian College Road, some old trees were uprooted in the rain. Fire Station Officer Durai and personnel removed them from roads.