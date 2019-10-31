Rain forces closure of schools in southern region

After several districts in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed intermittent rain from Tuesday night, a holiday was declared for educational institutions on Wednesday.

The district administrations of Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Thoothukudi declared a one-day holiday for all government and private schools.

Initially, Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi had declared a holiday only for schools in Kodaikanal taluk, but as rains lashed the plains, educational institutions in the entire district were asked to remain closed.

The incessant downpour dampened the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Madurai and Pasumpon village. However, braving heavy rains, hundreds paid homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at both these places on the occasion of his 57th Guru Puja (death anniversary) and 112th birth anniversary.

Madurai recorded 343.50 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Ramanathapuram district received a total rainfall of 475.30 mm. The rains brought cheer to farmers in the district, who had taken up paddy cultivation in about 1.25 lakh hectares of rain-fed areas.

In Tirunelveli, 141 mm of rainfall was recorded in the catchment areas of Papanasam dam, and the level of the dam went up significantly. Following incessant rain, tourists were prevented from taking bath in the Main Falls, the Five Falls and the Old Falls at Courtallam.

With intermittent rain over the western ghats, there was a huge flow in the Silver Cascade falls in Kodaikanal, while the forest officials in Theni stopped the public from taking bath in the Suruli falls as a precautionary measure.

In Thoothukudi, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, who had visited various parts of the city since the early hours of Wednesday, deployed workers to pump out the rainwater that had got mixed with sewage.