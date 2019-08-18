Rain exposes poor civic infrastructure

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Vellore town and adjoining Katpadi with Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram declaring a holiday for schools and colleges in the district.

The overnight rains across the district exposed the inadequacy of infrastructure to withstand excess rainfall.

Many areas in the Vellore town were drenched. Streets were flooded and vegetable and fruits business in Netaji market area were affected.

Water stagnation was reported on the service road of Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Konavattam bridge, Kansalpet, Green Circle and National Circle. A wall of a house also collapsed, damaging an auto-rickshaw parked on the side in Saidapet but no casualty was reported.

In Indira Nagar, Kansalpet, there was a stagnation of three feet of water with no drain to take the it to the ground or the nearby water body.

A homemaker, Selvi, said that while the government is advocating for rain water harvesting by residents, they allow the rain water to drain out. “All these years they should have developed infrastructure such as rain water harvesting mechanism on roads without wasting it,” she said.

The areas near Odai Pillayar Koil, Chittoor bus stand, Gandhi Nagar extension, and Silk Mill were also flooded. Residents were forced to remain indoors for most of the day and the situation improved only by afternoon, when the rain receded.

Despite the presence of storm water drains on Katpadi Road near CMC, the rain water flooded several commercial complexes as they were choked with waste.

The Nicholson canal which runs across the town was also flooded. Rain water could not run through it since it was chocked near Manga Mandi. It caused flooding of the residential locations around the canal.

“Unless the Municipal Corporation deal with encroachments on water channels without any favouritism, the situation would remain the same and the dream of making Vellore a Smart City will not be realised,” said V. Saravanakumar of Filterbed Road.