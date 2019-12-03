Rain causes landslips and road blockages in the Nilgiris

Heavy rain in the Nilgiris led to landslips in 27 places along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor Road, blocking traffic for the best part of the day on Monday.

Manpower and earthmovers were deployed, overseen by S. Kulanthairaj, Divisional Engineer, National Highways, as efforts to restore normal traffic flow along the route were being made since the early hours of Monday. Officials said that of the 27 landslips, 18 were of minor intensity, while 9 were major landslips which took longer to be removed. Five earthmovers and 25 labourers were used to restore traffic along the route.

The district administration said an average rainfall of 31.08 mm was recorded in the Nilgiris, with Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, Kundah and Kotagiri receiving the highest rainfall. The District Collector had announced a holiday for schools and other educational institutions in these taluks.

Coonoor was the worst-affected, with fire and rescue service personnel being deployed for rescue operations in multiple places. R. Mohan, Fire Officer, Coonoor, said Juliet, a 48-year-old woman from Vannarapettai, was swept away by a landslip, but fire and rescue service personnel managed to rescue her. The woman suffered minor injuries.

In another incident, a woman and a few children were rescued from a line of houses along the Kannimariamman Kovil Street in Coonoor, as water had entered their houses and they were unable to get out.

T. Immanuel, District Fire Officer, Nilgiris, said more than 50 additional fire and rescue service personnel had been brought to the Nilgiris to help with rescue and relief efforts. “We also have a team stationed in Mettupalayam, so that all corners of the district could be reached by rescuers in a matter of minutes,” said Mr. Immanuel. Crop damage was reported in many places, with agricultural fields becoming inundated in Ketti Palada and Muthorai Palada in particular. Temporary relief shelters are being set up in the taluks most affected by the rain, officials said.