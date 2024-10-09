GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain brings respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Updated - October 09, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau
A tree was uprooted in Gudiyatham on Wednesday after strong winds coupled with rain lashed many areas in Vellore district. 

Incessant rain lashed many parts of Vellore and neighbouring big towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Ranipet, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur on Wednesday.

Sudden showers that lasted for a few hours in  Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts, brought much needed relief to residents due to high temperatures for many days.

Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated during monsoon, received mild showers. Strong winds with rain were also witnessed in Arcot, Nemili, Walajah and Gudiyatham towns. “Day time temperature was high for many days in Vellore town. The town has also witnessed frequent rain especially during evening hours. Such frequent rains has brought down heat considerably in the town,” Mohammed Shabir, a mechanic.

Among the districts in the region, Tiruvannamalai received the highest rainfall since Tuesday night with a total rainfall of 54.40 mm, followed by Tirupattur with 20.10 mm. Among major towns, Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district received the highest rainfall of 19 mm, followed by Chengam (Tiruvannamalai) with 18.60 mm rainfall as of 6 a.m on Wednesday.

Areas like Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur and Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district received good rainfall. In Vellore, areas like Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed sudden showers on Wednesday. Of the seven taluks in Ranipet district, Arcot, Walajah, Nemili and Sholinghur received good rainfall.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:24 pm IST

