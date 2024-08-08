Rain brings respite from heat, but residents face power cuts, traffic woes

Continuous rain in many parts of Vellore and neighbouring towns such as Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Chengam, Polur, and Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur towns since Monday has brought respite from heat in the region.

Low-lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which usually get inundated during monsoon, received heavy showers since Monday night. Frequent power cuts due to strong winds, especially in the evening, were reported across these towns. .

“Heavy rain for the past few days has turned many key roads into pothole-ridden stretches in Vellore. Road safety measures along with the proper maintenance of streetlights and high mast lights should be taken up,” said S. Vinod, a motorist.

The Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), in some places, was severely damaged due to heavy downpour, slowing down traffic. But vehicles have now switched to the service lane of the highway due to the on-going work of widening the Highway into six lanes between Walajah and Karapettai, by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Later, the damaged portion of the stretch was inspected and the potholes were temporarily repaired but traffic continues to be disrupted on the route.

Heavy rain also destroyed a total of 12 mud houses in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. No one was injured. Damage to crops, especially paddy and banana, along Palar river is also being assessed.

Vellore records highest rainfall

In the region, Vellore has received the highest rainfall, 191.70 mm, since Tuesday night, followed by Raniept with 147.90 mm. Among major towns, Vellore town has received the highest rainfall of 54.20 mm, followed by Pernambut (Vellore) with 45.60 mm rainfall as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur and Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district received moderate rainfall. In Vellore, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Bagayam and Sathuvachari areas witnessed heavy rain.

Of the seven taluks in Ranipet district, Arakkonam received the highest rainfall of 30.20 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Major towns like Arcot, Walajah, Kalavai and Sholinghur also received rain. In Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur town received heavy downpour for the past few days with an average of 20 mm recorded in these areas.

