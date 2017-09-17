Rain brings cheers to farmers

THOOTHUKUDI

Intermittent rainfall at the fag end of South-west Monsoon in some pockets of the district has brought cheers to farmers, who are engaged in early sowing of crops.

Normally, sowing of millets in rain-fed areas begins either by the end of September or in the first week of October. Buoyed by the recent rain, farmers in Ottapidaram block have started sowing maize and sorghum.

Unusually, Ottapidaram block experienced 53.55 mm rainfall till the first fortnight of September, raising the hopes of farmers. Most of the farmers took up cultivation of millets and pulses on a large stretch of land in the block, the largest rain-fed crop cultivation area in the district, sources in the Department of Agriculture told The Hindu here on Sunday.

A. Mohan Raj, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Ottapidaram, said the total area under crop cultivation was 26,050 hectares. Paddy cultivation covered 450 ha of the total area, and other crops were being raised in rain-fed condition. Maize would be cultivated on 1,300 ha, sorghum on 1,200 ha, ‘cumbu’ on 1,800 ha , black gram on 9000 ha, green gram on 11,000 ha, cow pea on 100 ha, gingelly on 300 ha and cotton on 900 ha on rain-fed tracts in the block.

Agriculture department implemented various schemes to increase productivity of crops. National Food Security Mission, National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture and Mission on Sustainable Dryland Agriculture were the major schemes by which area expansion of rain-fed cultivation and productivity of crops could be achieved, he said.

Mr. Mohan Raj said under these schemes, farmers would be provided with certified seeds, micronutrients, bio-fertilizers, rotovators, water carrying pipes for irrigated crops, plant protection equipment and vermicompost units at subsidised costs.

According to C. Palanivelayutham, Assistant Director of Agriculture (Quality Control), farmers could avail themselves of micronutrient mixtures and bio-fertilizers from the agriculture extension centre concerned at subsidised price under various schemes.