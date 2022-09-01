Railways urges Tangedco to speed up cable work

R Srikanth CHENNAI
September 01, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorists using the Station Service Road between Velachery and Taramanii railway stations are facing vehicular congestion due to blocking of a portion of the road for underground (UG) power cable upgradation work in the Taramani substation. The motorists and residents of the locality want the work to be completed quickly to help ease the congestion near the Taramani railway station. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Software engineer S. Abishek, who uses the Station Service Road to reach the IT corridor, said the closure of one-side of the lane between Taramani and Perungudi stations of the road created traffic bottlenecks causing a few accidents. He wants the railway authorities to repave the damaged road and open it for public use. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, pointing out that the infrastructure work had been progressing slowly, said the railway authorities had requested the Tangedco officials to speed up the work and restore the road at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
electricity production and distribution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app