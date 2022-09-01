Railways urges Tangedco to speed up cable work

The motorists using the Station Service Road between Velachery and Taramanii railway stations are facing vehicular congestion due to blocking of a portion of the road for underground (UG) power cable upgradation work in the Taramani substation. The motorists and residents of the locality want the work to be completed quickly to help ease the congestion near the Taramani railway station.

Software engineer S. Abishek, who uses the Station Service Road to reach the IT corridor, said the closure of one-side of the lane between Taramani and Perungudi stations of the road created traffic bottlenecks causing a few accidents. He wants the railway authorities to repave the damaged road and open it for public use.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, pointing out that the infrastructure work had been progressing slowly, said the railway authorities had requested the Tangedco officials to speed up the work and restore the road at the earliest.