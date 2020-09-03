Tamil NaduCHENNAI 03 September 2020 23:49 IST
Railways to special trains from September 7, reservation begin tomorrow
Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed into the station
Southern Railway has announced that reservation for special trains will begin at 8 a.m. on September 5. The trains will start running from September 7 as fully reserved services from Egmore to Tiruchi (mainline), Karaikudi, Madurai and Thoothukudi. In addition to this, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Dr. MGR Chennai Central super fast intercity special (daily) and the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Junction-Coimbatore Janashatabdi special (except Tuesdays) will also be operated.
