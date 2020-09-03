Railways to special trains from September 7, reservation begin tomorrow

CHENNAI

03 September 2020 23:49 IST

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed into the station

Southern Railway has announced that reservation for special trains will begin at 8 a.m. on September 5. The trains will start running from September 7 as fully reserved services from Egmore to Tiruchi (mainline), Karaikudi, Madurai and Thoothukudi. In addition to this, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Dr. MGR Chennai Central super fast intercity special (daily) and the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Junction-Coimbatore Janashatabdi special (except Tuesdays) will also be operated.

Advertising

Advertising