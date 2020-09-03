Tamil Nadu

Railways to special trains from September 7, reservation begin tomorrow

Sanitation workers cleaning the railway station at Egmore on Thursday. The Southern Railway is set to resume special train services between Chennai Egmore and Karaikudi, Madurai, Thoothukudi from September 7.

Sanitation workers cleaning the railway station at Egmore on Thursday. The Southern Railway is set to resume special train services between Chennai Egmore and Karaikudi, Madurai, Thoothukudi from September 7.   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

Southern Railway has announced that reservation for special trains will begin at 8 a.m. on September 5. The trains will start running from September 7 as fully reserved services from Egmore to Tiruchi (mainline), Karaikudi, Madurai and Thoothukudi. In addition to this, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Dr. MGR Chennai Central super fast intercity special (daily) and the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Junction-Coimbatore Janashatabdi special (except Tuesdays) will also be operated.

