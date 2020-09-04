Railways to run 13 special trains

Services link Chennai with major central and southern districts

The Southern Railway will operate 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu from September 7. Ticket reservation will begin on Saturday.

After getting approval from the Railway Board, the Southern Railway has announced the operation of the following special trains, to be run within Tamil Nadu, from September 7: the Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Intercity (02675/6); the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Janshatabdi (except Tuesdays) (02084/02083); the Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Express (02679/80); the Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Express (02673/4), the Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore (via main line) (06795/6); the Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Superfast (02605/6); the Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast (02635/6); the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Chennai Egmore Superfast special (02637/8); the Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Superfast special (02693/02694); the Dr. MGR Chennai Central- Mettupalayam-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Daily (02671/2); the Tiruchchirappalli-Nagercoil-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Daily (02627/28); the Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Daily Special (02633/4) from September 8 and the Chennai Egmore-Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Tri-Weekly special (06181/06182) from September 10.