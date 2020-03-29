Railways to hire medical staff on contract

The Indian Railways apprehends an “enormous” rush at hospitals soon and has decided to hire the services of retired paramedical staff. The Ministry of Railways has decided to hire doctors and paramedical staff on contract.

In a note to all General Managers of Zonal Railways and Production Units, the Railway Board on Saturday said “keeping in view the pandemic situation because of the outbreak of coronavirus disease, it is apprehended that extra paramedical staff will be required for handling the enormous rush expected in a few weeks.”

Opening up medical facilities in railway hospitals to all Central government employees, the board also decided to engage doctors on contract. “Presently the country is facing an unprecedented public health emergency with the COVID19 pandemic affecting several parts of the nation. The government is taking necessary steps to contain the spread of this deadly disease. It is time to prepare ourselves well in advance...” the note said.

The Railway Board authorities asked the General Managers/Chief Administrative Officers/Divisional Railway Managers to engage retired paramedical staff up to the age of 65 years on contract basis for one month over and above the sanctioned strength.

Incubation period

The move comes amid apprehension that there could be a spike in cases since the incubation period of those who arrived from abroad, particularly high-risk countries like China, Thailand, Japan, the U.S. and the U.K., ended this week.