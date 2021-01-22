Railways starts vaccination drive

Preventive measure: General Manager John Thomas inaugurating the ward at the Perambur Railway Hospital

CHENNAI

22 January 2021 02:52 IST

Ward opened at Perambur hospital to inoculate staff

Southern Railway has opened a ward for administering COVID-19 vaccine to railway officials and employees at the Perambur railway hospital.

The vaccination of Southern Railway’s front-line health workers was inaugurated by General Manager John Thomas on Thursday. The drive will cover 100 beneficiaries a day. Mr. Thomas thanked the Chennai Corporation for allotting 500 doses of the vaccine on a priority basis to Southern Railway.

The vaccination centre is manned by an anaesthetist and a physician. It has been provided with beds, oxygen supply and ventilators for emergency care.

Southern Railway Additional General Manager B.G. Mallya, Principal Chief Medical Director V. Nirmala Devi and M.S. Hemalatha, City Medical officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, took part at the inauguration.

A total of 1,240 health workers, including doctors and nurses, of the hospitals under the Southern Railway headquarters will be vaccinated.