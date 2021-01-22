Railways starts vaccination drive

Southern Railway has opened a ward for administering COVID-19 vaccine to railway officials and employees at the Perambur railway hospital.
The vaccination of Southern Railway’s front-line health workers was inaugurated by General Manager John Thomas on Thursday. The drive will cover 100 beneficiaries a day. Mr. Thomas thanked the Chennai Corporation for allotting 500 doses of the vaccine on a priority basis to Southern Railway.
The vaccination centre is manned by an anaesthetist and a physician. It has been provided with beds, oxygen supply and ventilators for emergency care.
Southern Railway Additional General Manager B.G. Mallya, Principal Chief Medical Director V. Nirmala Devi and M.S. Hemalatha, City Medical officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, took part at the inauguration.
A total of 1,240 health workers, including doctors and nurses, of the hospitals under the Southern Railway headquarters will be vaccinated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath