Railways should not impose Hindi through nameboards: Dr. Ramadoss

November 29, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Railways should not play with the sentiments of the Tamils by imposing Hindi in newer ways, says PMK leader

Udhav Naig

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday criticised the replacement of a Tamil nameboard reading ‘Sevai Maiyam’, kept in Tiruppur railway station, with ‘Sahayog’ written in Tamil, Hindi and English.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that this was another attempt by the Railways to impose Hindi.

“Even if it is a Central government undertaking, the name boards in places like railway stations which provide service to the public should be in Tamil. But, in Tiruppur railway station, the board reading ‘Sevai Maiyam’, written in Tamil, has been replaced with the one reading ‘Sagayog’, written in Tamil, English and Hindi. Only those who know Hindi will understand this, while others will not. This is a new way of imposing Hindi,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that railways department should not play with the sentiments of the Tamils by imposing Hindi in newer ways.

“The nameboards such as these, if they are placed in any other railway station in Tamil Nadu, should be removed immediately,” he said.

