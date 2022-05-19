Tamil Nadu

Railways sanctions ₹8.4 crore to IIT Madras to develop hyperloop system

The Railway Ministry has approved an allocation of ₹8.34 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to indigenously develop and validate hyperloop transportation system and its subsystem. The allocation includes setting up of a centre of excellence for hyperloop technology at the institute.

This was stated in a letter addressed to the Director of the IIT by R.K. Jain, principal executive director (development), Railway Board. Mr. Jain said in his letter that a draft of the Memorandum of Understanding was being shared with the Institute.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology, visited the institute and participated in a demonstration of the hyperloop project at the new academy complex of the institute.

Sources said he had also visited the IIT M Research Park to oversee the 5G test bed demonstration and the incubation cell.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
railway
technology (general)
universities and colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2022 8:30:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/railways-sanctions-84-crore-to-iit-madras-to-develop-hyperloop-system/article65430812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY