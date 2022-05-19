Railways sanctions ₹8.4 crore to IIT Madras to develop hyperloop system

Special Correspondent May 19, 2022 20:29 IST

An MoU likely to be signed; a centre of excellence to be set up

The Railway Ministry has approved an allocation of ₹8.34 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to indigenously develop and validate hyperloop transportation system and its subsystem. The allocation includes setting up of a centre of excellence for hyperloop technology at the institute. This was stated in a letter addressed to the Director of the IIT by R.K. Jain, principal executive director (development), Railway Board. Mr. Jain said in his letter that a draft of the Memorandum of Understanding was being shared with the Institute. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology, visited the institute and participated in a demonstration of the hyperloop project at the new academy complex of the institute. Sources said he had also visited the IIT M Research Park to oversee the 5G test bed demonstration and the incubation cell.



