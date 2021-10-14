Tamil Nadu

Railways nets ₹35.47 crore in fines

In a massive operation to check ticket-less train travel, the Southern Railway conducted intensive checking and collected a record fine of ₹35.47 crore from April to October 12.

A total of 7.12 lakh cases were booked against commuters for violations, including ticket-less travel, irregular tickets, unbooked luggage and not wearing of face masks.

A press release said the Chennai division’s contribution, which was ₹12.78 crore, was the highest among the Southern Railway’s six divisions.

The Southern Railway netted ₹37 lakh in fines on Tuesday alone.


Oct 14, 2021

