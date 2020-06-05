Tamil Nadu

Railways looks to operate three superfast trains in State

Board’s approval sought; Chief secy. requested services

The Southern Railway is awaiting the green signal from the Railway Board for operating three additional special passenger trains in the State. The Railways administration has sent a recommendation to the Railway Board, seeking to run three special trains based on a request from the Chief secretary of Tamil Nadu to the Southern Railway General Manager. However, the Southern Railway is yet to get approval for running these trains.

The Railways administration has sent a proposal for running three superfast intercity special trains, including services between Tiruchi and Chengalpattu (stops at Ariyalur, Villupuram, and Melmaruvathur); Arakkonam to Coimbatore (stops at Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur) and Tiruchi to Chengalpattu on the main line via Mayavaram (with stops at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruppadiripuliyur, and Melmaruvathur).

A senior Southern Railway official, confirming the proposal for running the three special trains, said that the sanction for running these trains would be received shortly. Presently, the Southern Railway operates five special passenger trains, including the superfast Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Chennai.

