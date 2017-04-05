Railways concerned about loss of evidence at accident sites

Days after Railway Minister Suresh Prabu called for deploying drones at accident sites to prevent “compromise” of crucial evidence, the Railway Board has expressed concern that the procedures laid down in the accident manual and disaster management plan were not being followed by some zones.

Referring to recent train accidents, the board said relevant information about the accident was not forthcoming in a systemic manner, and as a result, vital information was lost. It noted that the event log book was not maintained at the accident site resulting in the emergency cell not giving updates periodically.

Pointing out that the duties and responsibilities of safety officers at divisional and headquarters level were well defined in the Standard Operating Procedure, the board said instructions had been given for launching Public Information Module in Safety Information Management System (SIMS) to enable the people to access helpline numbers, details of injured passengers, rescue/relief arrangements etc.

Evidence compromised

Acting on the instructions of Mr. Prabu, the board sent a note to all zones on accident relief and disaster management in which it was stated that “the basic purpose of an accident inquiry is to pinpoint the cause of failure — be it material, technological, staff or others. Unfortunately, rescue and restoration work, which essentially involves railway officials, tend to compromise if not destroy evidence.”

Details not updated

However, in the devastating train accident at Pukhrayan near Patna that claimed the lives of over 140 passengers on November 20, 2016, and in the derailment of an express train at Rura that left 60 passengers injured, relevant details in public information module was not updated by the Zonal Railway. Similarly, the East Coast Railway also had not filled up details of a train accident in the Waltair (Visakhapatnam) Division in January this year.

The Comptroller and Auditor General report of 2016 was very critical of the disaster management practices in the railways as they related to training of frontline staff and doctors/para medical staff. The CAG report pointed out that only 25% of the frontline staff, 47% of doctors and 37% of para medical staff were trained in disaster management.

Listing out various duties in the event of accidents, the board directed the Divisional Safety Officer to rush to the accident site along with safety counsellors and talk to the guard/locopilot to understand the sequence of events and assess the extent of damage. The board directed the officials to preserve all clues and evidence regarding the probable cause of accident. The need for arranging live feed through VSAT, collecting aerial visuals of the accident and uploading the same to the emergency control was underlined.