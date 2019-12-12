Railway staff, their family members to promote Central schemes

In a first, the Ministry of Railways has decided to engage its employees along with their family members to propagate populist welfare schemes of the Centre.

In a note to all zonal General Managers, Chairman Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav said that involvement of railway employees and their families in such activities on holidays would greatly help in development of their neighbourhood and ultimately speed up the progress of the nation.

Urging General Managers, Divisional Railway Managers and other field staff to pro-actively involve in the programme, Mr. Yadav said employees individually or in groups can educate people on the benefits of welfare programmes and motivate them to avail the benefits.

Referring to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s speech at a retirement function held at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, last week he said railway employees and their family could play a key role in engaging themselves with the local people in popularising Prime Minister’s schemes for housing, farmers welfare, health insurance, slum development programmes and so on. Suggesting that blood donation camps, adult literacy, and relief operations could also be organised, Mr. Yadav pointed to facilities like Officers’ Clubs, Railway Institutes, Community Halls, Railway Hospitals, Health Units etc on railway premises that could be utilised for the purpose.

Appeal to employees

Earlier, the Chairman Railway Board had appealed to the railway employees, their family members, pensioners and others to participate in Swachch Bharat Mission and make the Indian Railways free from the use of plastics.