Railway staff given 72 hours to take jabs

‘Employees should be persuaded and not compelled to take the shot’

Close on the heels of the Integral Coach Factory here asking its employees to either take the vaccination or go on leave, the Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway has asked its commercial staff to get vaccinated within 72 hours and produce the certificate to join duty.

In a note issued on April 8, commercial clerks, ticket collectors, enquiry-cum-reservation-clerks and others aged 45 and above were asked to take COVID-19 vaccination within 72 hours. With effect from April 12, supervisors were told only to permit staff for duty after they produce vaccination certificates.

“Staff who have not taken vaccination till April 11 shall go on their own leave till they get vaccinated,” the senior divisional commercial manager, Thiruvananthapuram division, said in the note.

When contacted, Southern Railway chief public relations officer B. Guhanesan said the advisory was issued only in the larger interest of the employees and the safety of the passengers. No staff was forced to take the vaccines, he said.

The chief spokesperson said as on April 13, 22,212 healthcare workers, security personnel and other railway employees/dependents were given the first dose of vaccines in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram divisions and the Southern Railway headquarters.

All-India Railwaymen’s Federation president N. Kannaiah said the decision to take COVID-19 vaccines was purely voluntary, and not by compulsion, for the employees.

Going by the Government of India guidelines, the Railways administration should only be creating awareness and persuading the staff to take the vaccines and not forcing them, Mr. Kannaiah added.