October 18, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Timely response by the Railway staff, including loco pilots, had saved 87 wild elephants that were spotted along the tracks on the Ettimadai - Kanjikode section of railway lines, which connect Tamil Nadu and Kerala near Coimbatore, from April this year.

The twin single line (‘A’ and ‘B’) of the Ettimadai - Kanjikode section passes through elephant habitats spread across the geographical boundaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway, the staff came across a total of 128 elephants along the tracks and averted possible accidents between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. The number of elephants saved in the section in the previous financial year stood at 131.

While loco pilots spotted elephants on most occasions, other Railway staff including keyman, who inspect track by foot, also acted swiftly to save elephants from getting hit by trains. “Loco pilots reduce the speed of the train upon sighting elephants along the track. The train leaves the location only after ensuring that the animals safely move into the forests,” said a Railway official.

Upon sighting an elephant, staff like keyman inform railway officials and they in turn alert the loco pilots. When loco pilots spot an elephant along the tracks, they inform officials and reduce the speed.

According to the Division, permanent speed restriction of 65 kmph from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 45 kmph from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. was being followed on the vulnerable section.

An underpass of 18.3 m width and 6 m height on the Tamil Nadu side of the ‘B’ line at the location KM 505A/400 -500, which was commissioned in June this year, is being used by the elephants to cross the track safely. The Railways is planning to construct a similar underpass 1.5 km away from the existing one.

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Division, inspected the ‘B’ line between Walayar and Kanjikode recently to assess measures taken by the Railways to protect the wildlife.

Clearance of vegetation on the sides of the track, signage boards on the sides of the track warning of elephant crossing, ramps across tracks to aid quick crossing, solar lights to ward off elephants, audio alarm with honey bee buzzing sound, solar fencing, widening of cutting and cess were among other measures taken by the Railways for the safety of elephants on the Ettimadai - Kanjikode section.

