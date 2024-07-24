GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway projects in Tamil Nadu held up by delay in land acquisition, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Though funds allocation has increased manifold, the pace of implementation of projects depends on expeditious land acquisition, the Minister says in reply to an unstarred question raised by Tiruvallur Congress Member Sasikanth Senthil

Published - July 24, 2024 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that implementation of important infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu was held up by delay in land acquisition.

In his reply to an unstarred question raised by Tiruvallur Congress Member Sasikanth Senthil, the Minister said the budget allocation for infrastructure and safety projects falling either fully or partly in Tamil Nadu had been enhanced to ₹6,362 crore this year, nearly seven times the allocation of ₹922 crore in 2013-14. Though funds allocation had increased manifold, the pace of implementation of projects depended on expeditious land acquisition, he said.

“Execution of important infrastructure projects falling either fully or partly in Tamil Nadu is held up due to delay in land acquisition and only about 807 hectares of land has been acquired out of the total requirement of about 2,749 hectares. The Railways had initiated efforts for acquisition of land but could not succeed. Support of the Government of Tamil Nadu is needed to expedite land acquisition,” he said.

With respect to the 4.3-km stretch of the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore, the Minister said that of the total extent of 0.51 hectare required for the project, only 0.33 hectare had been acquired.

INDIA MPs walk out

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc MPs from Tamil Nadu staged a walk-out from both Houses of Parliament, alleging that the State was “ignored” in the Union Budget 2024. They held placards and raised slogans at the entrance of Parliament, demanding “justice and due share of revenue” to Tamil Nadu.

