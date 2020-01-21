Railway officer posted in mission to clean Ganga

J. Vinayan, an officer of the Indian Railways Traffic Service, has been posted as Executive Director, National Mission for Clean Ganga at the Joint Secretary level in the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, New Delhi.
Mr Vinayan is presently the Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Marketing, Southern Railway, in Chennai. He will hold the new assignment for a period of five years or until further orders. Mr Vinayan’s posting was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.