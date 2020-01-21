Railway officer posted in mission to clean Ganga

J. Vinayan, an officer of the Indian Railways Traffic Service, has been posted as Executive Director, National Mission for Clean Ganga at the Joint Secretary level in the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, New Delhi.

Mr Vinayan is presently the Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Marketing, Southern Railway, in Chennai. He will hold the new assignment for a period of five years or until further orders. Mr Vinayan’s posting was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.