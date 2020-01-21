Tamil Nadu

Railway officer posted in mission to clean Ganga

J. Vinayan

J. Vinayan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

J. Vinayan, presently at Southern Railway in Chennai, will hold the new assignment for a period of five years or until further orders

J. Vinayan, an officer of the Indian Railways Traffic Service, has been posted as Executive Director, National Mission for Clean Ganga at the Joint Secretary level in the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, New Delhi.

Mr Vinayan is presently the Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Marketing, Southern Railway, in Chennai. He will hold the new assignment for a period of five years or until further orders. Mr Vinayan’s posting was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 12:53:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/railway-officer-posted-in-mission-to-clean-ganga/article30613734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY