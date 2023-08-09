HamberMenu
Railway level crossing to be closed from August 10 for bridge work in Polur town

The new bridge will replace the existing manned level crossing on the Cuddalore-Chittoor High Road

August 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

The railway level crossing (LC 80) in Polur town near Tiruvannamalai will be closed from August 10 onwards to build concrete pillars on the track area as part of the ongoing ₹24.66 crore under-construction Road Over Bridge (ROB) in the town.

The new bridge will replace the existing manned level crossing on the Cuddalore - Chittoor High Road. It also will help resume the long distance government buses to halt in the town. At present, many inter-district buses stop only on the Bypass Road, away from the town due to the bridge work.

The Southern Railway will construct two concrete pillars, covering a distance of 25 metres on the track portion of the bridge. The track portion work will be completed before the onset of north-east monsoon. “The alternative route to the railway level crossing is much longer. Students and office-goers will be largely affected by such a detour,” said S. Vanitha, a resident.

Railway officials have asked motorists and pedestrians to use the Bypass Road, which is at least 6 km from the level crossing.

Originally getting nod in April 2013, the new bridge is jointly done by the Southern Railway and the State Highways Department on a 50:50 fund basis. The two-lane bridge will be 700 metres long and 12 metres wide with at least 50 LED street lights on the bridge and its service lanes. Tiled footpath with steel hand railings form part of the bridge. Staircases from the bridge to reach the railway station are also being built. A total of 28 electricity poles and three transformers were relocated for the bridge work.

Currently, 3,450 sq.m of land, including 1,000 sq.m of government land, has been acquired to complete remaining bridge work. The work includes laying of service lanes on both sides of the bridge and construction of storm water drains by the State Highways. Each service lane will be 5.5 metres wide. Delay in land acquisition by the Revenue Department has escalated the total project cost from ₹17.37 crore (2019) to ₹24.66 crore (2023).

