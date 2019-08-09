Railway employees angry over use of colonial era rule to send off station master

Thousands of railway employees are agitated at the Southern Railway administration voluntarily retiring station master R.K. Unnikrishnnan of the Palghat division using a colonial era rule.

In a representation made to the Southern Railway General Manager in the city on Thursday the members of the All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA) expressed their anguish at the arbitrary use of Rule 1802 to prematurely retire the Station Master. In the representation, the association also questioned the invoking of the rule which has been used to abruptly retire employees designated as ‘inefficient’ or ‘corrupt’ in public interest. However the representation cites the Station Master, who is the also president of AISMA, had been graded as ‘good’ by the same Department for the past 10 years and had also received a few awards for his efficiency and skill.

The letter highlighted the Department’s haste in rejecting his written request for taking Voluntary Retirement Scheme without giving him any show cause notice and sending him off with three months pay and allowance. While the employee’s side was not heard, the wage and allowance had resulted in wastage of public money by the Senior Divisional Operating Manager, Palghat.

R. Elangovan, president, DREU, said employees would be holding demonstrations in all divisional headquarters on Friday against the arbitrary usage of Rule 1802.

He said Rules 1802, 1803, and 1804, of the Railway Establishment Code Volume 2 were written during British rule and that they go against the Indian Constitution. He said these rules were still being followed to victimise employees in the guise of public interest.

Mr. Elangovan pointed out that the Centre has brought a new ‘100 Days Action Plan’ in which the General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers could also be ‘retired on grounds of inefficiency and dishonesty’. The 100 Days Action Plan aims to restructure the Indian Railways on all levels including the Railway Board, General Managers, Divisional Railway Managers and Board membersbased on strong delivery performance and leadership by which all senior officials would be made to do the bidding of the Central government.

In this action plan the Ministry of Railways has mandated the senior officials to do ‘right sizing’ of employees, he added.