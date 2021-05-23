Railway delivers over 1,000 tonnes of oxygen

18 Oxygen Express trains reach State

The Southern Railway has delivered more than 1,000 tonnes (MT) of liquid medical Oxygen (LMO) to the State through the operation of 18 Oxygen Express trains.

Having already operated 14 Oxygen Express services, it received four more Oxygen Expresses on Sunday, delivering a total of 1,024.18 tonnes.

According to a press release, the four Oxygen Expresses which arrived in the State included three trains, proceeding from Rourkela and reaching the Inland Container Depot, Tondiarpet, and one train reaching Madukkarai in Coimbatore.

Earlier, the State received 785.87 tonnes of LMO through 14 Oxygen Expresses of which nine were received at Tondiarpet, one each at Madukkarai, Vadipatti, Milavittan and Tiruvallur.