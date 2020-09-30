Railway Board approves operation of seven special trains from Tamil Nadu

Of the seven trains, four will operate within the State, and three will be between States

The Railway Board has approved the request of the Southern Railway to operate four intra- and three inter-State trains on a daily basis. The Board on Tuesday gave the go ahead for operating these special trains, though only after considering the occupancy of the special trains which are already in operation.

In an email sent to the General Manager of Southern Railway, the Railway Board has approved the four intra-State trains including Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli (Nellai Express), Chennai Egmore-Sengottai (Podhigai Express), Chennai Egmore-Madurai (Tejas Express) and Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express.

Similarly the Board has also approved the operation of three inter-State trains. The three trains to be run are – Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Alapuzha, Chennai Egmore to Kollam (Ananthapuri Express) and Karaikal-Ernakulam Express.

All these trains are proposed to be run on a daily basis except the Tejas Express.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the date for operation of these trains is yet to be fixed.