December 30, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Rail traffic on the Pamban bridge will remain suspended till January 10, 2023.

The traffic was suspended after the sensors in the bridge raised an alarm over its stability.

Experts from IIT-Madras have been studying the bridge for its stability. The data collected so far have been sent to Railway Designs and Standards Organisation, Lucknow.