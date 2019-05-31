Rail link for Perambalur a priority: MP

Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi founder T.R. Parivendhar, who has been elected from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency on the DMK symbol, said on Thursday that the long-felt need of the people of a railway line linking Perambalur would be his priority.

He said he would take up the issue of having a new railway line in the Ariyalur - Perambalur - Thuraiyur - Namakkal stretch to spur development.

Establishment of the railway line would give thrust to the overall development of the constituency enabling movement of farm produce and other commodities, he told reporters here.

Stating that he would be organising meetings at all the six Assembly segments, Mr. Parivendhar said that he had planned to open MP offices at two or three locations to ascertain the grievances of the electorate.

Water scarcity

During campaign, he said he had noticed acute shortage of drinking water at different places in the constituency and that he would compile a list of the most affected villages and arrange to supply water through tankers by mobilising his own funds or by sinking borewells as an immediate measure. Addressing drinking water shortage was one of his key priorities, Mr. Parivendhar said.

Jobs could be generated by establishing industries in the Special Economic Zone at Perambalur announced a few years ago.

As a token of gratitude to the voters, Mr. Parivendhar said he would, at his own personal cost, provide free higher education to 300 deserving students in the SRM Group of Institutions in the fields of engineering and technology, Science and Humanities, Agricultural Science, Health Sciences, Management and Diploma in Engineering as promised in the run up to the elections.

Fifty students would be selected from each of the six Assembly segments of the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. Students could download the application forms for free higher education from the party's website www.ijkparty.org, he said.