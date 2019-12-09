Rail fracture delays trains to Chennai

A number of Chennai-bound trains were delayed on Sunday morning after a fracture was detected on the railway line near Chitheri close to Arakkonam railway station.

‘4 a.m’

A senior official of the Southern Railway said a rail fracture was noticed on the tracks between Anvarthikanpettai and Chitheri railway stations by the maintenance workers at around 4 a.m.

Immediately they alerted senior officials at Arakkonam and technical support team was sent which repaired the fracture.

A few long distance trains including the Alappuzha-Chennai Central Express, Mysuru-Chennai Central Kaveri Express, Coimbatore-Chennai Central Cheran Express were delayed in reaching Chennai.

The trains were operated on the same track with instructions of ‘caution drive’, railway sources said.