Raids conducted on illicit liquor makers in Vellore

Police teams conducted raids against illicit liquor brewing operations in Mullvadi foothill on Saturday and destroyed 1,000 litres of fermented wash meant for manufacturing liquor.
Deputy Superintendent of Police V.S.G. Suresh led the enforcement drive and on information, the offenders fled the scene in a hurry, police said.
In a similar raid conducted in Ananthagiri foothill area near Gudiyatham, they found 300 litres of fermented wash abandoned by offenders and destroyed it.
Police arrested two persons near Alleri Hills under Veppangkuppam for smuggling illicitly brewed liquor in lorry tubes. Nearly 120 litres of liquor was seized from them. They were remanded in custody.
