‘Raid against Karti motivated’

Taking aim at the BJP, leaders across the political divide have described the CBI raids targeting Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, as politically motivated.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S. Thirunavukkarasar said that the raids were an attempt by the BJP to stifle Mr. Chidambaram, who has been vocal in his criticism of the BJP both inside and outside Parliament.

“This is an act of political vindictiveness and the TNCC condemns this,” he said in a statement.

DMK leader M.K Stalin reiterated his earlier charge that the Centre was misusing Central agencies.

Congress Legislative Party leader K.R. Ramasamy alleged that Mr. Chidambaram had been targeted by the BJP for speaking out against the policies of the Centre.

“The CBI is not independent. It is under the control of the Modi-led Central government,” Mr. Ramasamy said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Madurai, Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan stated that appropriate action will be taken whenever there is a need to act against those who have committed crimes.