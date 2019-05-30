Rahul’s leadership needed to rescue country from divisive elements: TNCC

The leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is reportedly adamant on stepping down in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll rout, is essential to rescue the country from divisive elements, at a time when it is facing a threat from communal forces, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said in a resolution, while requesting the Congress leader not to step down.

Members of the TNCC, MLAs, MPs and senior figures of the All India Congress Committee took part in a rally from the Teynampet Metro station to Kamarajar Arangam, where they read out the contents of the resolution in front of Kamarajar’s statue. Meanwhile, two Congress cadre attempted self-immolation to oppose Mr. Gandhi’s resignation, but their bid was thwarted by other cadre.

Referring to the resignation offered by Mr. Gandhi, the TNCC members, in their resolution which was passed unanimously, said, “No Congress party member will accept Rahul Gandhi taking responsibility for the electoral setback and no one will allow him to step down from the party president’s post.”

“As we all know, Rahul Gandhi campaigned with vigour against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past one year before the Lok Sabha election. His efficient campaign put the BJP in difficult situations within Parliament and in public forums, as we have seen the BJP struggling to counter him,” the resolution said.

“If there was a point of time when it was generally believed that Mr. Modi would not be able to return to power, it was only because of Rahul Gandhi’s political acumen that was on display in various places. Of course, it is a tragedy that the election results went the other way,” the resolution read.

It further stated that the party cadre were enthused after Mr. Gandhi took over as president of the Congress. It, however, put the blame on party cadre for not running a campaign that matched Mr. Gandhi’s enthusiasm and dedication to ensure victory in the election.

“At this moment, it has become the bounden duty of each one of us to do some introspection,” it said.

“Whatever has happened to the Congress is just a temporary slip and not a fall. Rahul Gandhi has the enthusiasm, mental strength and energy to pull the Congress out of the present situation,” the resolution said, and requested Mr. Gandhi not to step down as party president.