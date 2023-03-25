Rahul’s disqualification from LS shows the BJP leadership is afraid of him, says Stalin

March 25, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Friday that the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha (following his conviction by a lower court in a defamation case) showed how the BJP leadership was afraid of the Wayanad MP. The impact made by Mr. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was also a reason, he said.

“None in the Union government responded properly to the charges levelled by Mr. Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. They have disqualified him fearing that he would pose a threat to their politics...,” if they allow him into the Parliament,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the disqualification was an attack on the progressive democratic forces, and the BJP had lost its right even to utter the word ‘democracy’. All political parties should oppose this action unitedly. “It is not appropriate for the Union government to expel someone [from the Lok Sabha], whose questions it could not answer. I urge that this action be revoked,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the disqualification was a “fascist act” and it showed how even a national leader and a Member of Parliament could not exercise his right to express his opinion. Pointing out that the Surat court had suspended the two-year prison sentence for 30 days for Mr. Gandhi to appeal it in a higher court, Mr. Stalin said everyone had the right to go on an appeal. His disqualification even before he could appeal amounted to snatching the democratic duty of an MP, he said.